December 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Mark Fox, 43, is described as a White man, 6’04”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Fox has eleven warrants total. He has eight warrants for Failure to Appear, four of which are no bond warrants. Mark also has a warrant for Obstructing Justice, Contempt of Court and Violation of a Court Order. His total bond amount is $1,503.

Aniceto Romero, 43, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Romero has two warrants for Failure to Appear. He also has a warrant for Motor Vehicle Theft and Trespassing. His total bond amount is $53,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.