PUEBLO, Colo. -- A teen suspect involved in a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday shortly after a stand-off at a trailer Park in La Junta.

Detectives with Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section along with La Junta Police Department at approximately 11:00 a.m. arrested 19-year-old Raymond Bencomo in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue in La Junta.