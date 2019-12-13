December 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Tadd Clinkingbeard, 47, who was previously featured in February 2017, is described as a White man, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Clinkingbeard has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Larceny. His bond amount is $10,000.

Brandon Rafferty, 20, is described as a man with a light complexion, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Rafferty has a no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.