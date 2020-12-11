December 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Joseph Calderon, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Calderon has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Derec Duran, 19, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Duran has a no bond warrant for Robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.