December 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Joseph Calderon and Derec Duran / Pueblo Police Department

Joseph Calderon and Derec Duran / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Joseph Calderon, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Calderon has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Derec Duran, 19, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Duran has a no bond warrant for Robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local