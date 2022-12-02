Dec. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo`s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department, Oscar Valles-Avila

Oscar Valles-Avila, 27, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 157 pounds with brown hair

and green eyes. Oscar has a no-bond warrant for Drugs-Dangerous Drugs which includes

Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to Distribute – Fentanyl.

Ezequiel Andrade, 52, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 200 pounds, Grey and White

hair, with hazel eyes. Ezequiel has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes

Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense or Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent

to Distribute-Fentanyl and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to

Distribute Scheduled I/II. His total bond amount is $300,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.