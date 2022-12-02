Dec. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo`s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.
Oscar Valles-Avila, 27, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 157 pounds with brown hair
and green eyes. Oscar has a no-bond warrant for Drugs-Dangerous Drugs which includes
Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to Distribute – Fentanyl.
Ezequiel Andrade, 52, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 200 pounds, Grey and White
hair, with hazel eyes. Ezequiel has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes
Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense or Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent
to Distribute-Fentanyl and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to
Distribute Scheduled I/II. His total bond amount is $300,000.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.