PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has reported a deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 5, at about 7:30 p.m.

PPD says it responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue, in the area of I-25 and E Nothern Avenue in Pueblo. Officers a road rage incident may have prompted the shooting.

On scene, officers say they found a man who’d been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

His name has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.

