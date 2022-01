COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after shots were fired during a house party Saturday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Bonfoy Avenue after several people heard gunshots.

400 Bonfoy Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

When they arrived, officers found at least 30 shell casings in the area, two bullet-riddled cars, and a house that had also been hit.

At the time of this writing, no victims or suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made.