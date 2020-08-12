DA: No charges filed against Teller County deputy for May shooting

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A Teller County sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting and injuring a man who raised a gun at him in May, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. May 22 on Park County Road 94, near the Teller County-Park County line.

The suspect, Robert John Rowland, was shot once in the midsection. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Rowland is charged with two counts of first-degree assault-threatening a peace officer with a weapon, among other charges. His next court appearance is set for August 31 in Teller County.

The district attorney’s office said Wednesday that the deputy who shot Rowland, Cpl. Sean Boe, was justified in firing the shot and will not face charges in connection with the shooting.