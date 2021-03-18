DA: No charges against man who fatally shot stepfather in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 18-year-old Colorado Springs man was acting in defense of his brother when he fatally shot their stepfather in southeastern Colorado Springs last year, the district attorney’s office has determined.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. September 4 on London Lane, which is the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road. Martin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 34, was killed.

Investigators found that Rodriguez-Ramirez had arrived at the home intoxicated and started an argument with his 21-year-old stepson, according to police. During the argument, the stepson retreated and tried to avoid the confrontation, but Rodriguez-Ramirez chased him down and assaulted him, according to police. According to witnesses, Rodriguez-Ramirez held the victim by the head or shoulders and slammed his head against the pavement.

The victim’s brother approached and fired one shot, hitting their stepfather in the head, according to police.

Police referred the case to the district attorney’s office, who determined last week that charges will not be filed against the 18-year-old brother.

Police said they considered Rodriguez-Ramirez’s display of aggression throughout the incident, his continual assault on the victim, the injury to the back of the victim’s head, and the lack of alternative methods for the brother to resolve the situation.

Prosecutors concluded the brother “was acting in defense of others to prevent a family member from suffering serious bodily injury or death,” according to police.