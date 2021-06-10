DA, federal law enforcement announce international marijuana and money laundering bust

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a podium as international passengers arrive at Miami international Airport where they are screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Miami. The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up its social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism. The move is a response ding to weaknesses exposed by the deadly Capitol insurrection but also raising longstanding concerns about protecting Americans’ civil liberties. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Twenty-one Denver-area people are facing charges as part of an international marijuana and money laundering investigation.

According to 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, 16 people have been arrested so far and arrest warrants have been issued for the other five.DougCo Sheriff announces arrests in money laundering scheme involving stolen items

This is said to be an international scheme that includes black market marijuana growing operations here in Colorado, money laundering operations in China and cartel operations in central and southern America.

During the investigation, more than $1 million in cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of marijuana was recovered along with hundreds of pounds of marijuana ready for sale and thousands of plants.

When Kelner made the announcement Thursday afternoon he was joined by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security.