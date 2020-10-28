DA: Fatal Colorado Springs shooting was self-defense

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who fatally shot another man in a Colorado Springs apartment earlier this year was acting in self-defense and won’t be charged, prosecutors have ruled.

The shooting happened August 1 at the Vineyards of Colorado Springs on Mira Linda Point, which is in the area of Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. Daniel Ritchie, 31, was killed.

Police said the shooter had met Ritchie at a party that night. At the end of the party, the man invited Ritchie and his girlfriend over to his apartment, where they continued to drink. Ritchie’s girlfriend left the apartment, leaving the two men alone, according to police. The man fell asleep on his couch and was later awoken by Ritchie assaulting him, according to police.

The man went to his bedroom, got a gun, and told Ritchie to leave his apartment, warning him that he would shoot, according to police. When Ritchie approached the man, the man shot Ritchie in the head, according to police. The man then called 911.

The man sustained significant injuries, including facial and skull fractures, in the assault, according to police.

Police said multiple interviews and physical evidence corroborated the man’s statement.

Police referred the case to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. They ruled the shooting was justified as self-defense, and no charges will be filed.