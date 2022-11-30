(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29 after he pointed a knife at a customer of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Monday to the Lowe’s in the 2900 block of West Pueblo Boulevard on a reported armed robbery. While on the way to the scene, officers learned a customer at Lowe’s was holding down the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Travis Chavez, who was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they learned that Chavez was able to get away from the customer and run out of the store. Officers searched the area and found a man who matched Chavez’s description.

Officers returned to the Lowe’s for a statement from the witness who held the man down. The customer explained that he had seen Chavez shoplifting and alerted store employees. The customer approached Chavez and saw a knife in his hand, which Chavez then pointed at the customer.

PPD said the customer took Chavez to the ground in an attempt to restrain him until police arrived. The customer held Chavez down for a short time, but after a struggle, the customer eventually let Chavez go.

Chavez was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Menacing.

PPD also issued a warning to the public, urging anyone who witnesses a crime not to try and apprehend suspects by themselves:

“The Pueblo Police Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of apprehending suspects that are or have committed crimes,” said PPD in a press release. “We strongly suggest calling the police and waiting for them to arrive. It is extremely helpful as a witness to take note of any descriptions of cars, people involved, what direction suspects left in, and any other pertinent information that would be helpful to officers when they arrive on scene. It is most important that everyone remains safe.”