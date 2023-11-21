UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/21/2023 3:26 p.m.

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Clark was taken into custody in the Albuquerque area of New Mexico, and Clark’s girlfriend was present in the Dodge Ram pickup during his arrest.

While CCSO did not say whether the woman is included as a suspect in the shooting incident, Sheriff Rich Smith did say she would likely be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation, “to ascertain what her involvement is in this situation.”

According to CCSO, the victims have been identified by the Custer County Coroner as 63-year-old Rob Geers; his wife, 73-year-old Beth Wade-Geers; and 58-year-old James Daulton. The fourth victim, James Daulton’s wife Patty, is being treated at a trauma center in Colorado Springs for her injuries.

“The coroner is also going to transport the remains from our crime scene to the El Paso County Coroner for a required autopsy,” said Sheriff Smith.

TUESDAY 11/21/2023 3:17 p.m.

Hanme K. Clark, the man suspected in a shooting that left three dead and one injured in Custer County on Monday, Nov. 20, has been arrested by New Mexico State Police.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made the announcement of the arrest just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, along with a photo of the suspect being taken into custody. The arrest was made by New Mexico State Police, but CCSO did not say specifically where Clark was captured.

CCSO will be holding a press briefing at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, stick with FOX21 News for the latest on this developing story.