Custer County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly stabbing

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead and two other men have been detained after a stabbing in Westcliffe.

Around 5:30 Friday morning, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office was called to Granada Court where a man was reportedly injured.

When deputies arrived, they found three men, one of which had stab wounds and was soon pronounced dead.

Deputies detained the two other men, one of which remains in custody. The second man is cooperating with the investigation.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

Citizens have been asked to stay away from the area of the crime scene as it is processed.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released once the investigation is completed. Names will not be released until the victim’s family is notified.