(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A Custer County man is facing a slew of charges after he had children unlock his car’s interlock device, led law enforcement on a chase, and then had to be tased during his arrest for driving under the influence.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies tried to pull over a car on Wednesday, Nov. 22, under suspicion that the driver was impaired. The driver, Jeremy Pierce, did not stop for deputies and led them on a short pursuit.

CCSO said Pierce dropped off two 10-year-old children from his car, before continuing to evade deputies westbound on Hermit Road. During the chase, CCSO said Pierce was throwing things out of the car, including rocks, at deputies. He eventually stopped just past County Road 160, seven miles west of Westcliffe.

During the arrest, deputies were forced to use a stun gun to subdue Pierce.

Following the arrest, CCSO said the investigation revealed that Pierce had used the children to breathe into an interlock device designed to keep him from driving drunk.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Pierce is facing the following charges in this incident:

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Violation of a Protection Order

Child Abuse

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving a Vehicle with Excessive Alcohol Content

Reckless Endangerment

Eluding a Police Officer

Careless Driving

Driving a Motor Vehicle with a License Under Restraint

Pierce is being held in the Fremont County Jail pending a bond decision.