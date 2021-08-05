CSPD’s Volunteer Victim Advocacy Academy deadline Aug. 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department is launching a volunteer victim advocate volunteer program.

The program will help volunteers understand the criminal justice system and learn the many different community resources available to crime victims. Other benefits of participation include developing professional skills, helping victims of crime and specialized networking opportunities with police officers, detectives, and other professional emergency personnel who assist crime victims.

To recruit more volunteer victim advocates, the Victim Advocacy Unit is hosting its 2021 VAU Volunteer Training Academy starting on Monday, Oct. 4. The academy programming includes approximately 72 hours of training with four-hour classes to be held twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings for eight weeks.

VAU participants will be trained in crisis intervention skills, knowledge of community resources, and VAU operations. Students will also be able to gain a better understanding of the functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. On-the-job training will be provided to those volunteers who are recruited to the unit.

If you would like to enroll in the VAU Volunteer Training Academy to train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, complete the web application here]. All applicants amust pass a background check and polygraph before enrollment. The VAU deadline for application is on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

For questions regarding the program, please contact the VAU’s volunteer specialist Sam McAfee-Acre at 719-444-7927.