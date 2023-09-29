(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An officer was allegedly bitten and another assaulted in the evening hours of Thursday, Sept. 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday at around 6:15 p.m. officers were called to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Parkmoor Village Drive near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

During their investigation, officers found that a woman, later identified as Gloria Larson, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Police said she was placed under arrest, and while being taken to a police vehicle she allegedly assaulted one of the officers escorting her.

Officers were able to secure her in a vehicle, but during Larson’s medical evaluation, she allegedly bit another officer, police said.

Larson was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. CSPD said Larson is facing multiple charges including multiple counts of Second-Degree Assault. The officers declined medical attention.