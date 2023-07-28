Editor’s note — This story has been updated to correct the number of women attacked. We regret the error.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they responded to a home invasion late Thursday night on July 27, where a man allegedly climbed through a woman’s window.

Officers responded to a call of a home invasion just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Custer Avenue.

The victim said a man removed her air conditioning unit from her window and climbed inside.

The victim told CSPD the man’s pants were down when he entered her bedroom, and the man physically attacked her and tried to pull her out the window before running away, according to police.

The man has not been identified at this time.