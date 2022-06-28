COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is alerting community members to a new phone scam they’ve been made aware of.

According to CSPD, the scammer is calling people from what looks like the department’s own Records Department and requesting personal information.

If you are contacted by a person who says they are with Colorado Springs Police, CSPD recommends asking that officer or detective at any of the CSPD stations in town.

Alternately, CSPD says, you can copy down the officer’s name and badge number, then contact CSPD through its non-emergency line (719-444-7000) to verify the information.