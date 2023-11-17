(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person visiting a Colorado Springs business was apparently assaulted by a man before they managed to escape, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said, that on Monday, Nov. 13 at around 7:30 p.m. the victim was at a business in the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard, off of North Powers Boulevard, when a man, later identified as Antonio Castro, apparently approached the victim from behind and grabbed them by the waist and started pelvic thrusting them while breathing in their ear.

The victim escaped the hold of Castro and he left the area.

Police said both remained fully clothed during the incident. During the investigation security camera video showed Castro and police recognized him from previous incidents.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15 Castro was found and officers took him into custody without incident.