(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a suspect has been arrested following a call about a stolen vehicle.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard. Police said the call was for a potential unreported theft that belonged to a victim of a previous assault.

The caller told officers the assault suspect stole the vehicle and that she believed he was currently in the car. Patrol officers, with help from the Tactical Enforcement and K9 Units, blocked the vehicle and were able to arrest the suspect.