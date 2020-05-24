CSPD uses stun gun on suspect, he passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after being tazed by a CSPD officer Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Ashgrove Street in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EPCSO spokesperson said the altercation between neighbors escalated to one of them pulling out a knife.

Officers came to the scene and attempted to talk them down, however, the situation continued to escalate and one of the officers used a stun gun on one of the men.

The man seemed to be unaffected and continued struggling. He eventually became unresponsive and died. The two officers involved in the incident will be on administrative leave. This case will be investigated as if it were a gun-related death.