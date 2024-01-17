(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said two men were shot in an incident in southeast Colorado Springs on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to police, at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of El Morro Road off of South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital.

CSPD said while officers were investigating, a second man was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the same incident.

Officers on the scene contacted a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, and a man and minor were contacted by police. A firearm was also recovered, according to officers.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community.