(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An overnight shooting in southeast Colorado Springs injured two people according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Saturday, Oct. 28 at around 12:49 a.m. officers were called to the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway near Jet Wing Drive. When officers arrived they found two people who had been injured, one person had suffered a gunshot wound.

The injured parties were taken to a local hospital. Police said this is still an active investigation, anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or call the crime stoppers tip line at (719) 634-7867.