(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested three minors after police said the suspects would steal Kia or Hyundai vehicles and then use them to apparently commit burglaries.

According to CSPD, in February 2023, the pattern of burglaries and vehicle thefts started. Police began an investigation and were able to identify the three suspects, all of whom were minors.

On March 23, the same suspects allegedly committed a burglary of a firearm store in El Paso County. Police said several guns were stolen along with a large amount of ammunition.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.

On March 29, the Colorado Springs and El Paso County Tactical Enforcement Units executed search warrants at each suspect’s home, where they were taken into custody without incident.

Each suspect is facing several charges including; six counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and one count of theft.

Several firearms were also recovered during the arrests.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no threat to the public.