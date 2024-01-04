(COLORADO SPRINGS) —The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and cash on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

CSPD said at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, while detectives conducted surveillance on a known narcotics location in the 400 block of Prairie Road near East Platte Avenue they saw a vehicle leaving the area. The vehicle sped away after detectives tried to make a traffic stop, and was later located abandoned and crashed.

CSPD said detectives located the alleged driver nearby who was placed into custody after a brief foot chase. Narcotics were found in the abandoned vehicle including 6553, fentanyl pills, 455.59 grams of methamphetamine, 102.28 grams of heroin, 49.64 grams of powder cocaine, 47.14 grams of RX pills, and $1901.