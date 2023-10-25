(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said suspects tried to run from officers during a traffic stop overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday at around 12:08 a.m. officers were attempting a traffic stop in the area of East Pikes Peak and North Hancock Avenues. When police tried to contact the vehicle, the driver backed into the officer’s car.

Police said two of the people in the car tried to run from the area but were later caught. The third person in the vehicle was detained by officers on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and one passenger were served and released. Police said there was minor damage to the suspect’s vehicle and slight damage to the officer’s car.