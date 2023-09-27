(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a suspect entered a store and demanded money in the Rockrimmon area on Monday, Sept. 25.

According to CSPD, on Monday at around 3 a.m. officers were called to the Circle K Store in the 100 block of South Rockrimmon Boulevard near I-25. Officers determined a lone man entered the store and demanded cash, indicating he had a gun.

Police said the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and several packs of cigarettes. There were no reported injuries during the robbery. Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.