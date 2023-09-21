(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man allegedly entered a business in southeast Colorado Springs and demanded money in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, at around 2:52 p.m. officers were called to a business in the 3000 block of Astrozon Boulevard near South Academy Boulevard and Milton E Proby Parkway.

When officers arrived they learned an unidentified man entered the business and handed a note to the store clerk demanding money. The note said that he was armed, but no weapon was seen. The store clerk handed over the money and the man left.

CSPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic man, a skinny build, aged between late 20s to early 30s. Police checked the area but were unable to find the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.