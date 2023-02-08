(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., officers were recovering a stolen vehicle when they were notified of an unrelated stolen vehicle in the area of W. Fillmore St. and N. Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area, finding the vehicle parked in front of a Kum & Go.

While officers were coordinating their response with CSPD resources, officers saw the driver and passenger enter the store. Both men were contacted by police, the driver was arrested without incident.

According to CSPD, the driver had a loaded handgun on his person and police said he was found to have previous convictions for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.