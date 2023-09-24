(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD) says a stolen gun was found in a stolen vehicle after a carjacking on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Officers responded to a carjacking in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive just after 4:30 a.m. CSPD contacted the victims, and as they were gathering information the vehicle drove by. The victims identified the vehicle for the officers.

Officers pursued the vehicle briefly and the suspect then ran on foot into a nearby neighborhood. Officers were able to apprehend all three suspects from the vehicle.

While processing the vehicle CSPD found a stolen semi-automatic handgun. CSPD says the suspect vehicle was also reported stolen.