COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel.

On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death.

Investigators also believe she had been dead 24 to 48 hours before authorities found her body. The investigation into her death remains open.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.