(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person has been arrested after an alleged overnight home invasion and shots fired disturbance on Monday, Nov. 20, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday, at around 3:15 a.m. officers were called about shots fired in the 4300 block of Morning Sun Avenue near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. When police arrived, officers learned that a home invasion happened in an apartment at the location.

Police said the person living in the apartment fired a shot at the intruder who apparently forced their way inside.

The suspect, identified as Skyler Cisneros, was found by police nearby and taken into custody on burglary-related charges. Police said there were no injuries reported.