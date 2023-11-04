(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near Platte Avenue and Wooten Road early Saturday Morning, on Nov. 4.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 4600 block of Edison Avenue just before 4 a.m. While officers were looking for any possible victims, they received a report of a gunshot victim who arrived at UC Health Central Hospital.

CSPD says it was likely that a victim was involved in the shooting on Edison Avenue after investigation. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was arrested due to a warrant unrelated to the shooting.

“While officers were still on scene, several individuals arrived back at the location on Edison Avenue,” said CSPD. Officers detained the three individuals and found a magazine for a handgun was in the pocket of one of the individuals and a handgun was located in the trunk of their vehicle they were in.

Two of the individuals had warrants and were arrested for those warrants. CSPD says no arrests have been made at this time regarding the specific shooting.