(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim is expected to survive after a shooting that took place in the evening hours of Monday, June 26 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday, at around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Nightingale Drive near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard, about a shooting. When officers arrived they found the alleged shooter as well as the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The CSPD Assault Unit took over and is investigating.