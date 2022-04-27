COLORADO SPRINGS— A sexually violent predator has moved to an address in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) jurisdiction on supervised release as of April 27.

CSPD has notified the community and surrounding law enforcement agencies that Lloyd Bridges, Jr. is now registered as living at 2859 Casden Circle, which is just northeast of S. Circle and Pikes Peak Ave.

CSPD says that, in 2015, Bridges was convicted of First-Degree Sexual Assault with Physical Force/Violence- Aggravated, in Fremont County. He was later convicted of Second-Degree Assault-Injury with a Deadly Weapon in El Paso County in 2020.

Bridges is described as a 36-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1” tall and 185 lbs.

CSPD says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Bridges registers as a sex offender and that he understand his responsibilities within the community.

Bridges is one of 19 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the CSPD who reside in this community.