(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired.

According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the scene, but the CSPD Communications Center began receiving calls around 1:36 p.m. from people who witnessed the incident.

A man later arrived at Memorial Hospital Central after being driven from the scene in a private vehicle. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, CSPD said.

No arrests have been made, though police are investigating.