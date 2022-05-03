COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who shot two people at a Circle K on Monday.

At 5:44 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the Circle K gas station at 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway on reports of a shooting. CSPD said in a press release that early information indicates the male suspect entered the Circle K and shot the employee inside the business. The suspect then exited the station and shot a second victim who was at a gas pump, before fleeing in the second victim’s car.

The car has since been located. Both victims suffered substantial injuries but are expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, possibly late teens or early twenties, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and a black backpack. Police want to draw attention to the distinct black and white pattern of the hoodie worn by the suspect in surveillance photos taken from the Circle K.

If you have any information or know the identity of the suspect, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or visit crimestop.net.