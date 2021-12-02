CSPD searching for two men who robbed Colorado Springs bank

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GRAPHICbankrobbery_301602

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two men wanted in connection to a recent armed bank robbery.

According to CSPD, just after one o’clock Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to Northstar Bank, located on 3200 W. Colorado Ave, regarding a robbery in progress.

According to police, a woman who was inside the bank called 911 for help.

Officers later learned two unknown men entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and requested money. They then left with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident, call CSPD at 444-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 