CSPD recovers stolen car following Christmas morning stakeout

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people are behind bars and a stolen vehicle has been recovered following a Christmas morning stakeout.

A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officer was conducting proactive checks in the Motel 6 parking lot around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when they saw a car with spray painted markings and no attached license plates. A check of the VIN revealed the car was stolen on Dec. 13.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had also been involved in an eluding incident in the Falcon Division on Dec. 19.

Surveillance was initiated on the vehicle and two individuals were observed entering the car. When police approached them, both people fled. They were subsequently apprehended without incident.

The driver has been identified as Karli Lucas, 27, and the passenger as Joshua Stecken, 39.

Lucas was found to be in possession of 1.19 grams of methamphetamine during her arrest. Both individuals had unrelated felony warrants and were booked into CJC.

Lucas was charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Sch II Controlled substance, and Obstructing a Police Officer. Stecken was charged with Obstructing a Police Officer.