COLORADO SPRINGS — A person suspected of stealing a Colorado resident’s identity has been apprehended thanks to a joint effort between the Colorado Springs police and Phil Long Ford.

On March 18, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by a Phil Long Ford representative who suspected a criminal was using a fake identity to buy a $45,000 vehicle. The representative’s suspicions were confirmed after they were able to contact the actual person whose identity was being used to purchase the truck.

According to CSPD, Darci Peters was expecting to pick up the vehicle in the 5000 block of North Nevada Avenue. Detective Matt Hulett arranged with the Phil Long Ford representative to have CSPD contact Peters.

The Phil Long Ford representative was able to provide a picture of the fake Colorado identification card used for the purchase as well as Peter’s description.

Detective Hulett and Sergeant Matiatos made contact with Peters in the parking lot of the University Village Shopping Center. Soon after, Detective Hulett arrested and charged Peters with Identity Theft.

Peters was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $3,000 bond.