(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for information about a person who allegedly tried to burn down a building as police were inside conducting a search.

CSPD posted about the incident on Twitter, and said detectives from the Metro Division were executing a search warrant at Charlie Chedda’s on South Academy Boulevard, near Chelton Road, as part of an investigation into illegal gambling.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

During the search, while officers were inside the business, CSPD said an unknown person tried to set the exterior of the building on fire on its east side. Officers evacuated the business, and no injuries were reported.

CSPD is now asking the public for any information regarding the person who may be responsible for the attempted arson.

If you have any information on the arson suspect or the at Charlie Chedda’s, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.