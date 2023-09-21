(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a dark-colored SUV after a fatal hit-and-run crash overnight on Thursday, Sept. 21 in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, on Thursday at around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 4200 block of East Fountain Boulevard east of South Academy Boulevard about a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived they found a pedestrian dead in the roadway with evidence of a hit-and-run.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and began the investigation. Police said the suspect vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage.