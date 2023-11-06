(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced on Monday, Nov. 6 that it has utilized a City ordinance to remove cars that have repeatedly endangered the public from the roads.

According to CSPD, over the last year, its agency has worked with the City of Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office to remove cars and hold drivers accountable for repeated major traffic violations using the Vehicle Public Nuisance Ordinance (VPNO).

CSPD said the ordinance was revised by Colorado Springs City Council in January of 2023 and it went into effect in February. CSPD explained that the strategy combines a civil process against the car and criminal charges against the driver. Ultimately, the use of the ordinance aims to remove cars that have been operated in dangerous and illegal ways from the streets, and hold the drivers accountable in court when possible.

CSPD said it was recently successful in utilizing the VPNO to remove three of these cars from the streets of Colorado Springs. The three cars were identified by police as main offending vehicles being used by groups of individuals who would not only engage in dangerous and illegal driving behaviors but also record that behavior and post it on social media in an attempt to build a following.

A detailed investigation was launched, CSPD said, and law enforcement was able to identify the three cars and remove them from the roads. The drivers of the three cars were also issued criminal citations. If convicted of these offenses, the drivers could face jail time, fines, and/or suspension or revocation of their licenses.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD explained the difference between a civil VPNO case and a criminal case is the main defendant. A civil VPNO case only requires identifying the vehicle involved in illegal, reckless driving behavior and asking the court to declare the vehicle a public nuisance. By contrast, a criminal case requires identifying the specific driver at the time of the illegal behavior, which can be difficult for officers when the driver runs from police.

There are also safeguards in place for car owners not involved in dangerous driving behaviors, such as parents who are unaware their child is driving recklessly, and for financial institutions who may hold the loan for the car. Following an agreement approved by a judge, a dangerous car can be returned to the loan holder under the agreement that it will not be returned to the driver to prevent the behavior from being repeated.

“Those who choose to involve themselves and their vehicles in public nuisance behaviors such as eluding, attempting to elude, street racing, drive-by shootings, gang related activity, and prostitution need to know that CSPD can now take long-term action and remove their vehicles from our roads in Colorado Springs and criminally pursue charges against them to the fullest extent of the law,” CSPD said.