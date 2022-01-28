CSPD officers recover stolen vehicle with suspects inside

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man and woman were placed behind bars after they refused to pull over during a traffic stop, all while driving a stolen van.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 3:44 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 2339 East Platte Avenue, Ace Pawn Loan, regarding a theft from a vehicle call for service.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue spray-painted, older-looking van.

As officers arrived in the area, they saw the van in question parked near the pawn shop. As officers pulled behind the vehicle, it started driving toward Platte Avenue and traveling eastbound on Platte Avenue.

Officers initiated a traffic stop by activating red and blue lights and an audible siren. However, the vehicle failed to stop until it reached the intersection of Platte Place and Platte Avenue — approximately one block away from where officers initiated a traffic stop.

Once the vehicle got to the intersection, it appeared as if the vehicle became disabled, and began to slowly roll back into a police cruiser, where it came to rest.

Officers found a man, later identified as Nicholas Medina, in the driver seat and a woman, who has not been identified, in the front passenger seat. Police said Medina was told multiple times to keep his hands up and stop reaching around.

He appeared to be reaching down to the right of the driver seat where a gun was later located.

Police later confirmed the blue van was reported stolen on Dec. 27, 2021. The driver and passenger were arrested on unrelated warrants.