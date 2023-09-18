(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, Sept. 17 officers were called to a home in southeast Colorado Springs about a report of a shooting only to find nothing happened at that location said the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 10:10 a.m. officers were called to the 4600 block of Newton Drive off of Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road, about an active shooting. When officers arrived at the area, they learned there had been no shooting at that location.

Police said the homeowners arrived while officers were on the scene and police believe the reported shooting was a swatting call and are investigating.