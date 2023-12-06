(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested in Colorado Springs after an initial call for trespassing resulted in a struggle and a police officer being injured.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on Wednesday, Dec. 5 to a report of a person trespassing in the 4300 block of Airport Road, east of South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located the alleged trespasser, identified as Lamont Howard, and CSPD said he refused to cooperate with officers or follow their commands.

CSPD said officers tried to detain Howard “for the safety of all involved,” but he began kicking an officer. CSPD said the officer was injured in the struggle, but did not specify the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Howard was taken into custody, CSPD said.