COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been arrested on felony stalking charges.

CSPD became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer on April 28, 2022. An investigation found probable cause to arrest Officer Stephanie Landreneau on a felony stalking charge.

Landreneau was arrested Wednesday, May 4 on a class 5 felony and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

At the time of her arrest, Landreneau was assigned as a patrol officer with the Sand Creek Division. She has been employed by CSPD since June 2016. In addition to the arrest, Landreneau has been placed on administrative leave.