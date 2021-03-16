CSPD needs help to identify possible witnesses in homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) seeks assistance from the public in identifying possible witnesses in a homicide investigation from October of 2020.

CSPD say, on October 2, 2020, around 10:10 P.M., officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they discovered a deceased adult woman in the road and an adult man with serious injuries.

The injured man is not a suspect in the death of the woman, according to police.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Chasta Rogers of Colorado Springs.

Detectives are trying to identify possible witnesses to the disturbance. Possible witnesses would have been at the 7-11 located at 2350 Hancock Expressway on October 2, 2020, around 10 P.M.

are attached to this news release. Detectives are also asking for assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in regard to this investigation. The vehicle may be a Toyota Corolla. Photographs of the vehicle are also attached to this news release.

Photographs of the possible witnesses and vehicles / CSPD

Rogers’ death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.