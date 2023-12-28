(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a woman in connection to a double murder in Stetson Hills days before Christmas, which resulted in the deaths of two children.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 around 12:30 a.m., CSPD received a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point, at an apartment complex off of Stetson Hills and Tutt Boulevards. CSPD said when officers arrived, they found an adult woman and an 11-year-old girl suffering from injuries.

A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were also found dead inside the home.

CSPD said the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, the mother of the three children.

CSPD said Singler and the 11-year-old were treated for their injuries on scene by the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR before being taken to the hospital. CSPD said the investigation revealed that the initial report of a burglary was unfounded.

On Dec. 26, investigators established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on multiple charges, including multiple counts of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Child Abuse, and Assault.

Singler’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She was last seen on Dec. 23, and a $10 million bond was set by the court. CSPD said the details of the arrest warrant are currently sealed under court order, though they are expected to be unsealed at a later time.

CSPD said the investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information or who is a witness is urged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).